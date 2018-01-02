Local favourite Tucker set for a night of comedy & fun

If you didn’t get enough of Eastbourne’s own favourite resident comic Tucker at the panto then you are in for a post-Christmas gift as he’s back – with a whole night of him and his hilarious brand of humour with Extra Big Night Out – The Tucker Show on Saturday 24 February 7.45pm.

Eastbourne’s very own pantomime star and comedy entertainer Tucker is delighted to bring his show to the Devonshire Park Theatre and it promises to be packed with laughter, song and magic.

Tucker, who lives in Wannock, hosts and stars in this show featuring supporting artistes comedian Jack Glanville and The Conjurer Matthew Pomeroy in a fast paced Extra Big Night Out, together with a live band.

Suitable for ages 16 and over, tickets for Extra Big Night Out – The Tucker Show on Saturday 24 February 7.45pm are on sale now priced £20, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk