Let’s all run away to the circus for holiday fun in Eastbourne

Free fun such as learning to hula hoop, juggle or spin plates is on offer in the Sweet Circus Play Day during the half term holiday.

This is ideal entertainment for all ages and abilities.

To celebrate its new venue and children’s classes, Sweet Circus is providing free fun for everyone on Wednesday February 20 in St Elisabeth’s Church, Victoria Drive, in Old Town. The first session from 2.30-4pm is a circus skills taster session for 11 years plus, then from 4.30-6pm there is a family circus play session.

Term time classes are every Wednesday from February 27. Booking and info at info@sweetcircus.net, or 07719 996 853.

