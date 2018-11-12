Laughter is key ingredient at Eastbourne Cocktail Club

Brilliant sets from Jacob Hawley, James Ellis, Dinesh Nathan, all introduced by local comic Martin Wratten with an amazing headline act in Angela Barnes (Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week) made Comedy Cocktail’s first-ever event a fun sell-out success.

Host Martin said of the comedy night: “This is a great chance to see some of the best up-and-coming acts on the circuit as well as top comics as seen on TV in a nice intimate setting, enjoy a cocktail or two and I’m sure we all need a bit more laughter in our lives”.

Comedy Cocktail is part of a range of events Anton Mellor and Alex Robinson at Eastbourne Cocktail Club are hosting on the first Tuesday of the month, with each one taking a different twist.

Audience member Matt Roberts commented: “Not surprised this event sold out as quickly as it did. Brilliant event debut with an impressive line-up of comedians. Tickets already booked for the next one!”

Comedy Cocktail continues on Tuesday December 4 with another top selection of acts including Nick Elleray, Joe Foster and another amazing headline act, Laura Lexx.

Martin said “I’m thrilled the night was a success. The staff at ECC have all been brilliant and so supportive and the acts blew the roof off the place. I’m very excited to have Laura Lexx headline our next show, her first Live at the Apollo appearance will be aired on the 20th of December and we’ve managed to get her to headline our show on the 4th, I couldn’t be happier”.

Tickets for the next night on the 4th of December are available here: http://www.wegottickets.com/event/455346.