Laughter guaranteed with Cannon & Ball stage show in Eastbourne

A night of pure fun and nostalgia is coming to Eastbourne on Saturday September 1.

National treasures Cannon and Ball will appear in The Dressing Room at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre - the show starts at 7.30pm. They are of course a double act best known for their own ITV variety show which ran for nine years but the pair met in the early 1960s while working as welders in Oldham. They started out as singers working pubs and clubs but switched to comedy after being told comics earned an extra £3 a night.

Touring by public demand, this hilarious play combines sitcom and variety with some memorable stand-up comedy from Cannon and Ball, and Johnnie Casson.

The action starts in the dressing room as Bobby and Tommy wait to go on stage at a run-down theatre, but find themselves involved in the crazy goings-on backstage. Tickets cost £20-£22 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

