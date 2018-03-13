Labour Party votes for comedy night

Local favourite Jo Neary

The line-up includes six acts from the local, Brighton and London comedy circuits, with Eastbourne’s own Jo Neary topping the bill.

Jo has most recently performed in town in her comedy night at The Lamb Inn, and DC1 on Seaside. The Stage described her as “a performer who is one of the most naturally funny stand-ups around.”

She will be joined by; Robbie Laing, a surrealist Scot who is disappointed that he never grew up to be a giraffe: Ben Carter, comedian and musician, who leaves you laughing and humming for days: Katherine Atkinson, who doesn’t get bogged down with life as a mother, but writes jokes about it instead - her deadpan, wry, dry, humour brings tears of laughter: Wayne Lawrence, the funniest Brummie outside Birmingham: Dave Felsome, an engaging and energetic comedian who is a must-see act.

The fun starts at 7.30pm - tickets cost £15 plus booking fee and are available from www.wegottickets.com.