Join Towner’s celebration of artwork by young people

Towner Art Gallery opens the doors to Draw Me In, this year’s children and young people’s exhibition, on Thursday April 4 with a party from 3-6pm.

The event is to celebrate the work that children and young people, supporting artists, teachers and community group leaders have put into bringing this exhibition to life. As well as enjoying fun art-based activities for everyone, visitors can be among the first to view work by over 2,000 young people between the ages of 0 and 21, from almost 50 school and community groups, hung alongside the Towner Collection artworks that have inspired this new work. This is a free celebratory event and all are welcome.

Local schools include; St John’s Meads, Roedean Moira House, St Andrews Infant, Willingdon Community, Pevensey and Westham Primary, West Rise Junior, Cavendish, Ratton, Hazelcourt, Tollgate Junior, Eastbourne College, Sabden Academy, Lindfield and Sussex Downs.

