Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare in children’s book brought to stage

A brand new version of the charming and much loved children’s story Guess How Much I Love You is coming to Eastbourne next month.

The show at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre is ideal family entertainment for Easter holidays and a wonderful first introduction to theatre for little ones.

Following a short tour in 2017 and a Christmas run in the West End, Selladoor Family and ABA International Touring UK will present their live stage adaptation of the book written by Sam McBratney and illustrated by Anita Jeram on April 12/13.

Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare, from the Guess How Much I Love You and I Love You All Year Round collection, as they leap off the page and onto the stage in this magical journey through the seasons.

Watch and join in as Little and Big Nutbrown Hare settle down after a bedtime story and re-awaken to discover the delights and colours of each season as they compete to measure their love for each other in this timeless loveable story.

The cast includes Penny Dyer as Little Nutbrown Hare, Matthew Crouzieres as Big Nutbrown Hare and Emily-Jane Ashford as Mother Nature.

Guess How Much I Love You is directed by Anna Fox, with music composed by Harry Sever and movement by Lucie Pankhurst. Sound design is by Yvonne Gilberta and lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones. Explore this playful story of love and nature as it unfolds on stage through puppets, live music and interactive play for children aged 3 and up.

Selladoor Family are the producers behind James And The Giant Peach, Seussical and The Owl And The Pussycat and ABA International Touring UK’s current tours include What the Ladybird Heard, Hairy Maclary and Friends, and Shark in the Park.

David Hutchinson of Selladoor said: “Adapted faithfully from the household favourite book, Guess How Much I Love You is an affectionate, gentle and interactive story that both parents and children can enjoy together as the perfect introduction into live theatre.”

The show will be performed on April 12 at 4pm and on April 13 at 11am and 1.30pm. Tickets from £9 available from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.