Join Captain Silver Crow on this voyage of imagination arriving at Alfriston

Dirty Footprints Theatre presents an evening of story-telling at St Andrew’s Church, in Alfriston on Saturday March 2 at 7.30pm.

When Captain Silver Crow’s ship, the Mary Ellen, is conjured up to a mysterious island, there is only one way for the crew to regain their freedom...by storytelling.

Three stories must be told, and they have to be ‘most unbelievable, most unimaginable, yet unequivocally true’ and this is of course a matter of life and death. Captain Silver Crow chooses the least expected teller, but then nothing is quite as it seems. A wise crow once said that ‘A soul who doesn’t like listening to stories is a wasted soul’. However, can one listen to one story too many?

Find out when the Dirty Footprints Theatre presents an entertaining and absorbing evening with a combination of story-telling and musical interludes. Tickets cost £5 and all proceeds are in aid of the Restoration Appeal for St Andrew’s Church.

