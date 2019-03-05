Jemima Foxtrot : Kiss Me, Help! - a ‘funny and raucous show’ at the Crown and Anchor

An evening of ‘love, laughter, community and boozing’ is promised at The Crown & Anchor on Sunday (March 10) with an upstairs performance of Jemima Foxtrot: Kiss Me, Help!

The Marine Parade venue will host the talented writer and theatre-maker Jemima who has written and toured three critically acclaimed solo shows as well as writing commissions for the BBC, Channel 4 and The Tate.

A spokesperson said: “Three women at different stages of their lives. They’re in the same pub on the same night.

“What are they thinking? Kiss Me, Help! I Hate You tells three women’s stories using audience interaction, poetry, story-telling and song.

“The show celebrates women and drinking and live performance. It is a funny and raucous show, specially made to fit snuggly in your local.”

Tickets £5 from www.onlineticketseller.com or from DC1 Café & Gallery.