It’s Tucker time again - but not as our pantomime dame

The last few seats remain for an evening with Eastbourne’s own favourite resident comic and panto star Tucker who brings his show the Extra Big Night Out – The Tucker Show to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday February 24 from 7.45pm.

Tucker is a firm favourite with the theatre goers of Eastbourne after starring in the last six Devonshire Park pantomimes

Tucker said: “I’m often asked around the town... what do you do when the pantomime ends? Why not join me for one night only without my panto costume as I present to you my brand of comedy taking a look at the lighter side of life. I will be performing with my own band and introducing some of the UK’s top talent as guests of my show. It is gonna be an Extra Big Night Out!”

He adds: “I would say five or six years ago a variety show seemed to be outdated or looked upon as old-fashioned and not on trend as they like to say. Luckily it’s back on our TV screens bigger and better than ever with Bradly Walsh and Michael McIntyre hosting for ITV and the BBC. It’s a simple format that cannot fail to deliver especially when you have real talent on the bill. So this is my chance to host a show full talent, laughs and song.”

In a night which promises to be packed with laughter, song and magic Tucker, hosts and stars with supporting artistes comedian Jack Glanville and ‘The Conjurer’ Matthew Pomeroy in a fast paced packed show together with a live band. Tickets £20 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.