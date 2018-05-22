It’s so nice to have you back where you belong with EODS

With just three weeks until opening night, the enthusiastic cast and crew of Eastbourne Operatic And Dramatic Society’s Hello Dolly! are gearing up for another crowdpleasing musical at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

Hello Dolly! tells the tale of matchmaker Dolly Levi, who is employed to find a match for Horace Vandergelder – but along the way a colourful cast of characters becomes caught up in her plans.

Irene Molloy – the ‘milliner who hates hats’ and Cornelius Hackl – one of Vadergelder’s employees - are two such characters, and are played by Casey Dearing and Wayne Newton (pictured).

Both Casey and Wayne have worked professionally in the UK and abroad, and they are thrilled to be performing in this classic musical. Both are seasoned performers, but this show marks Casey’s returns to EODS for the first time in 20 years, and is Wayne’s debut with the society. He is, however, no stranger to the show, having played Cornelius before – as well as directing and choreographing the production too.

This popular musical, from the original book by Michael Stewart, features a glorious score by Jerry Herman, so EODS invite you to come and sing along to Put On Your Sunday Clothes and Elegance, as well as the the rousing title song itself.

Hello Dolly! runs from June 13-16, with performances every evening at 7.45pm and matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are on sale now, at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by calling 01323 412000.