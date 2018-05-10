Intense and powerful emotion at the heart of new play Caravan Of Love

Tom Daldry’s new play Caravan of Love was inspired by and conceived in a caravan in the west of Ireland.

An intense, powerful one act play, it depicts the unravelling of a young couple’s relationship on their honeymoon, in an isolated setting; then a mysterious stranger calls.

This is Tom’s first play, and the first to be produced. The play was well received when introduced to a live audience at a rehearsed reading last year.

It will be doubled with another of Tom’s one act plays – also set in a caravan. It’s Now Or Never is a savage comedy which addresses themes of physical and emotional abuse.

Tom commented of Caravan Of Love: “The piece’s first public airing was last September, as part of First Heard, John Knowles’ project to support new writing. To hear one’s work read by professional actors is a rather powerful experience – almost enough to induce another emotional breakdown. I realised that I was baring my soul in public – and that the artistry is in disguising that for an audience.

“Its positive reception encouraged me to send an application to Prague Fringe Festival... It’s a prestigious English language speaking arts festival, and is by invitation only. Not only did I not expect anything to come of it, I didn’t tell anyone I’d applied... I was thrilled that they said yes – and equally thrilled to find that two other Hastings-based artists have productions going there too. Emily Carding’s one-woman Hamlet and John Knowles’ Caliban’s Codex both grace Prague’s programme.

“Rehearsals started in late April, and is produced by Theatre Nation – following on from our recent production of Hamlet. I’m once again in awe of the wealth of artistic talent that’s so close to home. I’m working with three wonderful actors: Fiona Hardy, Gareth Wildig and Patrick Kealey (also the director) and have managed to schedule a small festival tour. It’s finding its shape, and it’s meaningful to experience emotional trauma transforming into – what I hope – will be a great piece of theatre.”

Caravan of Love will play at Printers Playhouse on May 25, Prague Fringe Festival May 29–June 2, Barnstaple Fringe Festival June 28-30, and Hastings Fringe Festival July 19. www.theatrenation.org