Ian McKellen comes to Brighton to talk Tolkien, Shakespeare and more

World famous actor Ian McKellen is set to celebrate his 80th birthday next year with a huge UK tour that heads to Brighton in the summer.

Tolkien, Shakespeare, others …and you! is at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday to Friday, July 15-19.

The event will help raise funds for venues across the country.

The tour starts in January 2019 with a stint in London from the National Theatre to the Theatre Royal Stratford East, as well as shows in the West End and outer London.

Then, Sir Ian will visit theatres across the UK. These will include venues with which he has personal connections, like amateur groups he knew as a child and playhouses he played in as a professional actor over the past 50 years.

Sir Ian said: “The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In between there will be anecdotes and acting.”

He continued: “Live theatre has always been thrilling to me, as an actor and in the audience. Growing up in Lancashire, I was grateful to those companies who toured beyond London and I’ve always enjoyed repaying that debt by touring up and down the country myself with the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, Prospect Theatre, the Actors’ Company, as well as with commercial productions. Sean Mathias, the director and I have worked together for stage and screen, many happy times.

“I was first onstage at Theatre Royal Brighton as Shakespeare’s Richard II, one of the parts I shall reprise in my new solo show of anecdote and acting. I’ve always relished playing in Brighton and I’m delighted that the profits from my performances this time will benefit the very necessary renovations of this beautiful old theatre.”

Ambassador Theatre Group’s executive producer Adam Speers said: “ATG is proud to be presenting Ian McKellen On Stage and is committed to supporting regional touring. The UK’s regional venues are integral in supporting and developing artists and practitioners across all areas of the theatre, both on and off stage.”

