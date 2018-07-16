Huge fun with David Baddiel’s AniMalcolm

Kick off the summer holidays with comedian and author David Baddiel’s AniMalcolm at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

Malcolm doesn’t like animals - a problem because his family loves them, and their house is full of pets. The only bright spot on the horizon is the Year Six excursion, but Malcolm finds himself on a bus heading for a farm.

After a school trip with a supernatural difference, Malcolm finds himself in the bizarre position of turning into these creatures as he develops friendships with tortoises, a cat, sheep, pigs and his family chinchilla. A vibrant and funny full-length musical production from the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre. AniMalcolm combines puppetry and outstanding storytelling style to bring this magical story to the stage.

Performances on Friday July 20 at 7pm, Saturday July 21 at 2.30pm and 7pm. Adults £15, children £12.50, from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com