Huge anthems of legendary Queen in We Will Rock You

From February 6-9 Hailsham Community College Performing Arts is staging the popular musical We Will Rock You.

The show, which is built around the music of rock royalty Queen, was a massive success in the West End and now it’s the turn of HCC’s cast and crew to bring the songs and story to life.

Featuring a host of iconic songs including Under Pressure, Radio Ga Ga, Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody, HCC’s production proves to be a big hit with audience members of all ages.

The show features a seven piece live band, professional sound and lighting and specially designed moving projections.

The performances take place at the HCC Main Hall at 7pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday February 9.

Tickets are available via the college Finance Department on 01323 444510, or Hailsham Pavilion Box Office on 01323 841414, or hailshampavilion.co.uk. Any remaining tickets will be sold on the door.

