How Steve found encouragement from a TV legend

Eastbourne comedy ventriloquest Steve Hewlett was inspired by words from the late great Sir Bruce Forsyth when creating the new show he is launching at the Under Ground Theatre on Friday March 2.

Arthur Lager’s Big Night In starts at 7.30pm and promises to be a classic television variety entertainment - but without the cameras.

Steve found a letter dated from Sir Brucie in which he thanked him for taking part in a programme and said he was “excellent.” He told Steve: “As you can see on television these days, variety is still a forgotten cause. Why this is I don’t know, but somebody must have the answer.”

Steve hopes it’s him, and has teamed up with singer and actor Barney Pout with his band The Rhythm Crew to bring together what he claims is a unique and regular night out for Eastbourne audiences.

Steve was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, a team leader on Eggheads in 2014 and a special guest on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. He has recently toured in the States and the UK with the Osmonds, as well as three dates with Kenny G ending in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

With 30 years around variety and two Of his own tours under his belt, Steve knows what he wants which is to bring topical humour, live comedy, music and dancing, surprise guests, games and a charity raffle all in this one fun night out.

Steve said: “Variety and ventriloquism are supposed to be dying but in my experience, audiences have been amazing and the happiest I have seen; people love to laugh, join in, sing and dance. The opening night is nearly sold out but if you miss that one then check out our others on June 15, October 12 and December 15.”

Tickets £15 from undergroundtheatre.co.uk.