How social media romance is swiped in the real world

A new play about the pitfalls of modern romance will be presented by The Green Room Productions at The Lamb Theatre, High Street, next month.

Love 2.0 will have its Eastbourne and English premier on Wednesday March 14 and runs until Saturday March 17.

Love 2.0 by Andy McGregor is a hilarious comedy about dating, and how social media is messing it up for everyone. Love 2.0 has only been shown in Scotland so far and was shortlisted for the C4/Oran Mor Comedy Award.

Gary is a catch, on Facebook at least. He’s virtually a virtual dream man – smart, funny, profound, and a certified ‘lad’.

He even likes all the same things as Susie – cheeky full-fat lattes, One Born Every Minute, and the divine melodies of Mick Hucknall and Simply Red.

However, when the pair try and move their whirlwind virtual romance out into the real world, things don’t go quite according to plan.

Love 2.0 is an outrageous piece of theatre about dating in the age of social media, where Facebook profiles are brought to vivid life on stage and nothing is quite what it seems.

There will be a Q&A with the cast and director after each performance included in the ticket price of £11.

Performances will start at 7.45pm, doors open 7.25pm.

Tickets can be purchased through thelittleboxoffice.com/greenroom or call 01323 479732.For more details about the production go to www.thegreenroomproductions.co.uk.