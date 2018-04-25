How George imposed his will and appetites on Brighton

The Silent Stream is a play about “the Trump of his time”, George IV, who left his mark forever on the seaside town of Brighton.

It comes to the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Friday May 11 at 7.30pm and is presented by Something Underground Theatre.

The Prince Regent had a penchant for building, running up debts, scandal, environmental calamity and female companionship of a particular nature. Now, in timely fashion, the haunting award-winning dark comedy about the fake news, lies and secrets behind the Royal Pavilion returns to the south coast,

The Silent Stream is a one-man show telling the true story of how George IV patronised the town, partook of its women, fathered unwanted children, and battled to wrestle the land, on which he wished to build, from the forces of nature.

Written and performed by Brightonian Jonathan Brown, it is set in early 1800s Brighton, where The Prince Regent has taken a fancy to the town, to Dr Russell’s sea-water cure, to Maria Fitzherbert, and against an old underground stream that threatens his scheme. Unbeknownst to him, the ancient river has its allies in the underworld, and George finds himself trying to discover what wisdom his own unbidden children have for him.

Tickets £10 are available at the venue, Eastbourne Tourist Information or online at OnlineTicketSeller.com.