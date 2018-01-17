Hilarious fun at Hailsham Pavilion with panto Aladdin

Hailsham Theatres will present traditional and family friendly pantomime Aladdin this coming week, the much loved story of the boy, the lamp, and the genie.

Get down to Hailsham Pavilion for this enchanting show of magic, colour and mystery where carpets can fly, genies grant wishes, and true love can conquer all. This panto is packed with great songs and plenty of laughter for the whole family.

Performances are from Wednesday January 24 until Sunday January 28.

Book early to avoid disappointment - tickets cost £9 for adults and £6.50 for children, from 01323 841414, or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. Find out more about Hailsham Theatres events at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk