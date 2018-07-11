High-flying fun with a fine four fendered friend

The cast of The Rattonians are working hard in preparation for the arrival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the magical car, and all the adventures around her.

This much loved musical comedy opened in the West End in 2002 at the London Palladium and holds the record for the longest running show in the theatre. 2018 celebrates 50 years since the film and The Rattonians are “delighted” to be bringing the show to the Devonshire Park Theatre in this special year.

Damon Willer plays the inventor Caractacus Potts bringing up his two young children, Jemima (Daisy Riddett) and Jeremy (Caleb Pout) with the help of Grandpa (Mark Adams). They meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Chloe Shearer) whose father owns the sweet factory.

Having raised the money to buy Chitty, Caractacus restores her and the adventures begin. Grandpa Potts is kidnapped by the Baron Bomburst (James Bell) as he wants him to build a car like Chitty. Comedy comes from the Baron and Baroness, James Bell and Melanie Adams and the two Vulgarian spies, Boris and Goran, Steve Clarke and Matt Wentworth. In Vulgaria children are banned by the Barroness and the Childcatcher played by Grant Martins, is employed to get rid of them.

The show is packed with great music including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hushaby Mountain, and Chu Chi Face, and music is under the direction of Carl Greenwood with Rob Cousins. Jan Lynton choreographs the seniors and the Rattonian youth is choreographed by Debbie Adams. The show runs from July 24-29 with performances nightly and matinees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from Eastbourne Theatres box office 01323 412000.