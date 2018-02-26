He’s swapping Debbie for Luba and bringing new tour to Eastbourne

The Strictly Come Dancing tour finished in February and already professional dancer Giovanni Pernice is looking forward to bring his own show to Eastbourne in summer.

Following the huge success of 2017’s Dance is Life - Il Ballo è Vita tour, Giovanni will once again be showcasing his dance talents in the brand new touring show Born To Win - Nato Per Vincere, which comes to the Royal Hippodrome on June 28.

Giovanni’s tour last year wowed audiences across the country, and he is set to do the same again. Audiences can expect even more energy, passion, and heat with newly choreographed ballroom dances and hot Latin routines.

Giovanni will be joined by seven world class professional dancers on the tour including Luba Mushtuk as his leading lady. Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember seeing the pair dance together to the vocal talents of musical theatre star Sheridan Smith.

The show will tell an epic tale of love and passion, with dances such as the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango, plus you can expect other favourites like the Charleston, the Viennese Waltz and of course it has to have the Jive, seeing as Giovanni is the current Guinness World Record Holder for having the world’s fastest jive kicks and flicks.

SCD 2017 season saw Giovanni take 59 year old Debbie McGee into the final, on the way achieving a perfect score of 40. A special relationship developed between them and Giovanni fully enjoyed the SCD tour which followed the series, dancing to packed venues around the country.

He said: “I feel amazing...we won eight times, and we were runners-up a lot of times. Am I exhausted? No! Never! I am young fresh and beautiful, why would I feel exhausted?

His favourite dance with Debbie was the Argentine Tango. “It was really good. I would say it is the best I have done so far.” His relationship with Debbie “was really nice,” and he added: “It makes everything much easier, having to work together, no drama, you just go and do your dancing.

“It was really nice for her. Strictly Come Dancing came at the right time for her. I am absolutely proud of that. I am really happy that I could help her in a bad moment where she was. It did affect her that Paul was not there watching her when she started on Strictly Come Dancing. But we became really good friends. She never stopped working, she is one of those girls that is really focused on life and really successful.”

Giovanni himself started dancing at age seven: “I was watching a programme called Come Dancing. and I saw the chemistry between the boys and girls...I though I want to be around girls all the time too!”

Like any professional dancer he loves the applause and said: “I am really competitive so everything I do, so it has to be good, 100 percent. Applause from people - it makes me proud of myself.”

Of his career he said: “I never thought about this. But I always say I am really lucky because I am doing for a living something I really love to do. Every day I wake up and thank God for what I am doing.

Strictly Come Dancing is a life changer. But every time people come and say - you are a celebrity, I say no, I want people to recognise me as a dancer. I was a dancer before Strictly and I will be a dancer afterwards. That is want people to remember me for.”

Tickets £32 are now on sale through the theatre on 01323802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com, or at www.giovannipernice.com There is also a limited number of £52 VIP tickets to Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.