He’s back! Arthur Lager is right at home in a new show

Get ready for brand new show in town with Arthur Lager’s Big Night In at The Under Ground Theatre.

The outspoken and colourful character will star alongside companion Steve Hewlett, the local ventriloquist who impressed Simon Cowell so much on Britain’s Got Talent, and the pair will be entertaining UGT audiences on Friday March 2 at 7.30pm, then June 15, October 12, and December 15.

Arthur and Steve’s co-host will be Barney Pout who is also local, but performing as Rich T with live band The Hobnobs.

Special guests will appear and the opening night next Friday will see a celebrity popping in to join in the fun. The evening will have games, audience participation, live music and dancing as well as a raffle, the proceeds of which is this year going towards the Grand Order of Water Rats of which Steve is a member.

The show is aimed for over14s but will not offend. Tickets cost £15 from ventsational@hotmail.com, or if available on the door.