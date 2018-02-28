HATS keep it in the family with production of Joseph

HATS (Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society) encourages family involvement and often has brothers and sisters involved in its musical productions.

But this year seems exceptional as they have seven sets of siblings involved in a new musical production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - nearly half the cast of 30, and two of the adults involved are twins.

The show is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on March 22-24 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Stephens and Carter (Hailsham) 01323 840444 and Caprice Hair Fashions, (Herstmonceux) 01323 832117.

Chris Thompson of HATS said of Joseph: “This was particularly chosen so we could use as many of the young people as possible within the limits of the facilities we have.

“Some of our older youngsters this year will Be involved in the musical Our House which we are putting on in November.”