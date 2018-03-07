HATS, coats and a rainbow of colour in new production

Expect a riot of colour with the new production from the young members of Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society.

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be performed towards the end of this month at Herstmonceux Village Hall, and the audience can expect to see 29 beautiful colours cascading across the stage, surrounded by a cast of 30.

The members of Young HATS have been working hard since November rehearsing twice a week, trying to remember the names of all the colours that appear in the song - and this is indeed a long list.

Joseph is always a popular show with a variety of familiar songs including Close Every Door, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do. The show is on March 22-24 at 7.30pm nightly. There is a matinee performance on Saturday march 24 at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from Stevens and Carter ( Hailsham) 01323 840444 and Caprice Hair Fashions (Herstmonceux) 01323 832117.