Half-term treat from All Saints’ Players with Joseph

All Saints’ Players will next week present a special 50th anniversary production of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice’s great family musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The performances will be on the second weekend of half term, and “everyone is invited!”

Staged at Eastbourne College’s Theatre on Friday October 26 at 7pm and Saturday October 27 at 2.30pm and 5.30pm, the show features Ben King in the central role of Joseph.

The All Saints’ Players production has a cast of more than 30 performers who are aged five years to 70, and a large orchestra under the musical direction of Colin Hughes.

The choreography is by Debbie Adams and Star Bray, and direction is by Julian Dale and Annelie Cooper.

Tickets cost £9 for adults and £7 for children (under-16) and are available from All Saints’ Church Office on 01323 732823 or email admin@allsaintseastbourne.com.

read more: Read all about Boeing Boeing comedy capers in Eastbourne