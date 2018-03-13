H.G Wells’ War Of The Worlds on UGT stage

The War of the Worlds - A Pantaloons Adventure will blast winter blues away on Saturday March 17 at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne.

H.G Wells’ novel was published in 1897 and was one of the greatest works of science fiction ever written. Long before man had learned to fly, Wells wrote this story of the Martian attack on England.

This iconic classic will now be performed live with typical Pantaloon verve at 3pm and again at 7.30pm. In this funny yet faithful new adaptation four actors use musical instruments, puppetry and sheer enthusiasm to recreate squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare. Tickets £11.