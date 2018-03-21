Gwen Taylor in Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest

National treasure Gwen Taylor will star as Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest which makes a welcome return to the Devonshire Park Theatre stage on April 24-28.

Gwen is best known for playing the title role in ITV sitcom Barbara, as well as Anne Foster in Coronation Street, Peggy Armstrong in Heartbeat, Rita Simcock in A Bit of A Do, and Amy in Duty Free. Her film appearances include The Lady In The Van and Monty Python’s Life Of Brian. Gwen most recently played at the Devonshire Park as Mrs Bramson in Luke Sheppard’s touring production of Emlyn Williams’s Night Must Fall.

She acts alongside Susan Penhaligon who is currently appearing in Rufus Norris’s production of Cabaret alongside Will Young and Louise Redknapp. She has a wide range of TV credits to her name, including Upstairs Downstairs, Tales of the Unexpected, Bergerac and A Bouquet of Barbed Wire. She played Judi Dench’s sister Helen in four series of BBC sitcom A Fine Romance, and Jean Hope in ITV’s Emmerdale. Susan also played Bianca in The Taming of the Shrew for the BBC’s Shakespeare season.

The production will be directed by The Original Theatre Company’s artistic director, Alastair Whatley, who previously brought Birdsong, Three Men In a Boat, Flare Path, Night Must Fall, Invincible and Wait Until Dark to Eastbourne.

Tickets £18 – 25.50 available on eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call on 01323 412000.