Great fun show from Sam coming in Easter holidays

Perfect for the upcoming Easter holidays is Sam Jones’ Magic 4 Kids Show at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on April 8.

The show starts at 3pm and is aimed at children aged between 3-7 years.

Sam is a comedian, ventriloquist and children’s entertainer who was on Britain’s Got Talent. Sam believes he has created the perfect show for a younger audience with “magic, puppets, games and loads of fun.”

Sam has been entertaining children for years and knows exactly how to make them laugh. His show is a fast paced, interactive, engaging and hilarious performance that will not only have children laughing out loud throughout but adults too.

To book tickets £7 each or £25 for four people please visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/samjonesmagic. Tickets are also available at the venue OR at the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre. For more information on Sam please visit: www.samthemagician.co.uk.