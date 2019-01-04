Funding success secures new play at Printers Playhouse

A new theatre company is set to perform its inugural production in Eastbourne following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Dark Unicorn Productions has announced a sponsorship deal with an Alfriston business which has allowed them to hit their initial target of £5,000 in just over a month.

After raising £2000 through donations from friends, family and interested parties, they had finalised a sponsorship agreement with Cate Olson and Nash Robbins of Much Ado Books, Alfriston, worth £3,000.

The next step is a ten-performance run of Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play Doubt by John Patrick Shanley, at Printers Playhouse, 49a Grove Road, Eastbourne, on Feb 12-16 and Feb 19-23 inclusive.

The cast includes Deborah Kearne (The Miniaturist, BBC) as Sister Aloysius, and Sabina Arthur (Game of Thrones), Donmar Warehouse) as Mrs Muller, Eleanor Stourton (Co-Producer) as Sister Jame