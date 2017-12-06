Fun and much laughter with Peacehaven Players panto

You can still catch Beauty And The Beast presented by the Peacehaven Players.

Performances will be tonight Friday at 7.30pm, and Saturday at 2pm and 6pm, at the Meridian Centre, in Peacehaven. Tickets from Ticketsource.co.uk. This is the classic tale of the selfish Prince who is turned into a Beast. He must find true love and have it returned to escape the spell. Peacehaven Players have been entertaining Peacehaven and Telscombe since 1998. This will be the group’s 20th panto but only the second time they have performed Beauty and the Beast. This is a completely new script by John Hewer and the show is directed by Gill Vect and Mandie Fairhall.

There is plenty of free parking next to the theatre.