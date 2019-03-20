Free fortress tours reveal secrets from past history

The Redoubt Fortress reopens its doors this weekend for free hard hat tours around the historic casemates and corridors of the iconic seafront attraction.

Opening for weekends only throughout 2019, the fortress is undergoing investigation and restoration, revealing some newly opened casemates and caponiers for the first time in decades. The Redoubt Fortress and Outpost Café opens every Saturday and Sunday from March 23 to November 3 from 10-5pm. Entry is free, with guided hard hat tours at 10am, 12pm and 2pm. For more information visit www.HeritageEastbourne.co.uk or telephone 01323 410300.

