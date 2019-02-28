Four of the best family-friendly events in East Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Sussex residents set to perform in premiere of new opera

Dozens of amateur singers from Sussex will appear at the Glyndebourne opera house in March.

The group of 75 form the community chorus in the premiere of a new opera about love, loss and divided lands called Agreed (March 1-3).

The singers are aged 12-71 and the younger participants are members of Glyndebourne Youth Opera (GYO), which provides local young people with performance opportunities.

The opera has a multi-genre score by British composer Howard Moody that includes elements of classical, world and jazz.

It is directed by Simon Iorio, who previously collaborated with Moody on another community opera project, PUSH, commissioned by Battle Festival for the ROOT 1066 International Festival.

The chorus play an active role in the drama and their music is led by five professional singers and musicians from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment. Booking at glyndebourne.com/agreed.

Food banks get support from Squeeze frontman

Squeeze frontman and co-founder Glenn Tilbrook will join Wilko Johnson on the UK leg of his upcoming tour dates.

The gig with Wilko is at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Saturday, March 2 (7pm).

A Glenn Tilbrook solo show comes to The Pavilion, Hailsham, on Saturday, March 23 (7.30pm).

At both his solo shows and on the Wilko Johnson tour Glenn will be promoting awareness of, and donations for, The Trussell Trust, the charity that supports a network of foodbanks around the UK.

At most venues there will be food drop points and Glenn will also be donating all profits from his merchandise, including an exclusive four-track EP, to the organisation.

Pinocchio musical will have you singing along

Immersion Theatre presents a new, larger-than-life musical version of Pinocchio at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Sunday, March 17 (2.30pm and 5.30pm).

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is packed with comedy, audience interaction, and new songs that the producers say will have you singing along from start to finish. Tickets cost £13-£15. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £52.

Established in 2010, Immersion Theatre has built up a portfolio of critically acclaimed work, which includes large-scale musicals, family theatre, pantomime and open-air productions.

Music and laughter from Allo Allo star Sue Hodge

Sue Hodge (Mimi Lebonq), comedy star of BBC’s Allo Allo, will be at Luxfords Restaurant in the Civic Centre, Uckfield, on Saturday, March 23.

Following a three-course dinner, Sue will provide a laughter-filled visual and musical entertainment as she offers a witty insight into the famous show with hilarious behind-the-scenes stories.

Allo Allo was a worldwide hit with viewing figures topping 24 million each week in the UK. Tickets for the event are £35.50 and you can see the menu at www.civiccentreuckfield.com.

Sue is joined by her husband Keith ‘Paddington’ Richards at the piano.