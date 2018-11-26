Finding Josh Widdicombe a Bit Much in Bexhill

Yes, it’s a whole year away - but who doesn’t want to see loveable comedian and Great British Bake Off superfan Josh Widdicombe when he brings his tour to Bexhill?

He performs his latest show Bit Much at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday November 30 2019 at 8pm. Tickets cost £20 and go on sale on Friday November 30 from 10am, from box office on 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

A famous moaner, Josh will no doubt be on top peevish form with a night of grumbles and jokes in which he will tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto, and the closing time of his local park.

Widdicombe is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated series The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed sitcom JOSH, Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.

read more: American star Belinda Carlisle comes to Bexhill