Find out if dreams come true in Wizard of Oz

The Wizard Of Oz is next up from the Royal Hippodrome Theatre and runs from Wednesday December 27 until Sunday December 31.

This is an enchanting adaptation of the all-time classic, and this fast paced, colourful musical – which has recently returned from a sell-out international tour - features all the favourite characters and iconic moments, plus an exciting mix of familiar songs and original compositions.

So click your heels together and join Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy and her little dog Toto, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard. Tickets from £12.50.