Feelgood vibes from an unforgettable era in music

Following on from a UK premiere in London and successful run at the Theatre Royal in Windsor, Denny and The Dreamers will sing and dance their way through doo-wop hits in Life Could Be A Dream in Eastbourne.

The show, which will come to the Royal Hippodrome on Saturday March 31 at 8pm, tells the tale of a fledgling 1950s singing group preparing to enter a radio contest to realise their dreams of making it to the big time.

Packed with classic hits from an unforgettable era, Life Is But A Dream will leave you laughing, singing and savouring the decade of sock hops, soda pops and drive-in movies.

With a record-breaking 12-month run in Los Angeles, the show received the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, the LA Weekly Theatre Award, and the Backstage Garland Award for Outstanding Musical.

Tickets £16-18 available from the box office by calling 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com.