Family show features real life siblings in young cast

“I closed my eyes, drew back the curtain, to see for certain what I thought I knew,” are the famous lyrics from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show is almost entirely in song - a family friendly story with catchy music which has audiences foot-tapping and singing along.

On March 22-24 the young performers of Herstmonceux Amateur Theatrical Society (HATS) are giving you the golden opportunity to see Joseph in a local production. Oliver Albertella, a talented young actor, is playing the lead for the first time for HATS. The cast of 30 includes seven sets of siblings (photographed), of which Oliver is one. The show is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday and Saturday evening at 7.30pm and there is matinee on Sat Mar 24 at 2.30pm. Tickets available at Stevens and Carter (Hailsham) 01323 840444 and Caprice Hair Fashions (Herstmonceux) 01323 832117.