Familiar faces and Eastbourne favourites in Octopus Soup at the Devonshire Park Theatre

Grab yourself a helping of Octopus Soup with a side-order of hilarity at the Devonshire Park Theatre from March 26-30.

This brand new British farce has a star cast which includes Nick Hancock, and Eastbourne favourites Paul Bradley (Holby City) and Eric Richard (The Bill).

Cautious Seymour Norse works in insurance and has a plan to revolutionise the business; his career however rests on a conference call with the CEO of the largest insurance company in the world (Gillian Bevan).

What could possibly go wrong? Enter stage left Marvin, bungling burglar with a pet octopus, a neurotic actress wife Gloria (Carolyn Backhouse) and the shadowy Mr Big, Marvin’s boss. The premise of the story is as outlandish as you’d expect with a farce, suffice to say it involves a lot of misunderstandings. Performances at 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets from £21 - call on 01323 412000 or go to eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

