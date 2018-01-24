Fairytale entertainment for all ages at Royal Hippodrome

Dreams are coming true for the Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company and The Rattonian Youth Group as they get ready to take to the stage with Disney’s Cinderella Kids, the beloved 1950 animated classic transformed for the theatre.

The well-known story follows Cinderella, played by 14 year old Emily McMillan, on her journey to get to the Royal Ball and meet the Prince (Ilias Romnakis).

This isn’t made easy as her evil stepmother (Lara Davis) and stepsisters (Eliza Hackett and Becka Wyatt) do everything in their power to quash poor Cinderella’s dreams. Luckily Jaq (Austin Price), Gus (Alfie Sefton) and the rest of her mice friends lend a hand and with a sprinkle of magic from her Fairy Godmother (Emily Ashdown) perhaps Cinderella finally will get her happily ever after.

Producers Alex, Debbie, Mark and Melanie Adams and the cast of local children aged 6-18 will bring this timeless fairytale to life. Audiences of all ages will be transported back to the classic Disney era recognising songs from the film including Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo, and A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes. There is also the chance to meet Cinderella and the Prince after the show.

Performances from February 14-17 at 3pm plus Friday February 16 at 11am and Saturday February 17 at 7pm at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne - book on 01323 802020 www.royalhippodrome.com.