Faeries and magic all woven into comedy of Shakespeare’s great play

Dancing back to the Italian Gardens will be award-winning belly-dancing troupe The Sea Gypsies who join EODS for the open-air production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream this summer.

The Sea Gypsies appeared in the exotic and colourful The Comedy of Errors last year and such was their popularity with both audience and cast that they were invited to return this year, and to play a greater part in the proceedings. Leader of the group Alison Lee-Eyre has masterminded the choreography for this production.

Set over a series of nights, A Midsummer Night’s Dream details the events surrounding the marriage of the Duke of Athens, including the adventures of four young lovers and the hilarious Rude Mechanicals (a group of incompetent amateur actors) who are manipulated by the antics of the fairies inhabiting the woods.

Sandra Tomlinson who directed the highly-acclaimed Twelfth Night in 2105 returns to the helm for this Production.

Sandra commented: “Right from the start, my aim has been to create a memorable piece of theatre that transports the audience into the magical world of the ‘Dream’ that is surprising, entertaining and visually exciting.

“The traditional setting of the woods and the Athenian court seems ideal for our Eastbourne summer audiences whilst the optimising of lighting and sound technology encourages the perception that the whole experience could be a dream where anything can happen...our way!”

EODS is delighted to be returning to its summer home for an 18th year. From humble beginnings their Shakespeare event has evolved into an annual treat, with spacious and protective audience marquees, sumptuous sets and professional lighting. The Italian Gardens is set just back from the Seafront at Holywell, and can be reached via the restricted access road by the Helen Gardens or from steps a stone’s throw from the Crow’s Nest. Performances 7.30pm nightly from July 25 to August 4 (no performance Sunday July 29). Tickets £14-£19 available from the Devonshire Park Theatre box office. For more information please visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk.