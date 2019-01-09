Explore the magic of the night sky this weekend

Enjoy exploring our corner of the universe with a family friendly tour of the night sky provided on Saturday January 12 by The Eastbourne Astronomical Society from 5-7pm.

Members of the group will point out the constellations, features on the Moon and some of the Planets using both their own and society’s telescopes. If you have your own telescope or even binoculars you are welcome to bring them along.

All Stargazing events are free and children are welcome. Wrap up warm. For more information visit www.VisitEastbourne.com/events or call on 01323 410300.

