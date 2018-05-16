Experience the tension of classic murder thriller

A classic chiller is heading to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this summer as Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder takes up residence from July 12-21.

Starring Oliver Mellor, Dial M For Murder is produced by the team behind last summer’s Don’t Dress for Dinner. This darkly gripping thriller from the pen of Frederick Knott originally played the West End and Broadway and was made infamous when it was adapted for film by the undisputed master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock.

Tony Wendice, ex-professional tennis player and playboy, married his wife for money; now he plans to kill her for the same reason. And when you plan the perfect murder, nothing can go wrong...

This is a sophisticated suspense thriller with just the right amount of plot twists to keep you gripped until the final curtain.

Oliver is perhaps best known for his role on Coronation Street playing Dr Matt Carter for three years but he’s also worked on tv shows such as Eastenders, Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Father Brown.

He returns to the Devonshire Park Theatre following his acclaimed performance in last summer’s adaptation of another Frederick Knott thriller Wait Until Dark which played to packed houses.

Tickets are priced £16 - £23.50, concessions available. Call Box Office on 01323 412000 or book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Print-at-home tickets now available when booking online.

Audio described performances are on Friday night and Saturday matinees of week-long productions. Show programmes are available to purchase online. Check the Eastbourne Theatres website for details.