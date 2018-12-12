Everything you hope for in a magical Cinderella at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

Find out why Devonshire Park Theatre’s new panto has been described “the ultimate Cinderella” (see review page 52).

Full of seasonal magic, Cinderella has everything you’d hope for and more, including Eastbourne favourites Tucker as Buttons and Martyn Knight as one half of the ugliest sisters with his mate Scott St Martyn as the other.

Impressionist Hilary O’Neil is Fairy Godmother, Laura Baldwin is Cinderella and Katherine Glover Prince Charming.

Book tickets from box office £14.50 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Performances run until January 13.

read more: Sam Calver brings his Christmas party to De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill