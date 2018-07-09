Eroding away at what seems safe, dependable and forever

Sea Fret is a new play about erosion; the collapse of friendship, family and home.

The Green Room Productions presents its Eastbourne premiere on Wednesday July 25 until Saturday July 28 at 7.30pm. There will be a Q&A with the cast and director after the Friday night performance included in the ticket price.

Tallulah Brown’s play received its world premiere at the Old Red Lion Theatre, London, in March last year. Sea Fret is about two girls whose friendship is tested when rising sea levels threaten the ground beneath their houses, but Ruby wants one final blowout before her best friend, Lucy, leaves for university.

Brown said: “The girl friendships you have during your teenage years are your first infatuations, your first heartbreaks, they are your first experience of love. They are the most complicated relationships but are also the ones I continually come back to in my writing.

“I grew up right by the sea in Suffolk where the coastline over the past 20 years has been rapidly changing. My town is heavily protected but to the North and South houses are getting closer and closer to the cliff edge.

“When I started researching the play and spoke to local officials I found that there was an absence of younger voices in the debate surrounding the erosion.”

Tickets £11 can be purchased from www.thegreenroomproductions.co.uk or www.thelittleboxoffice.com/greenroom, or call on 01323 479732.