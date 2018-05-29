EODS to perform Hello Dolly at Devonshire Park theatre

The countdown is on to EODS’ (Eastbourne Operatic Dramatic Society) next production – following the smash hit My Fair Lady last November, they are back at the Devonshire Park this month with Hello Dolly.

Once again, EODS have drawn together a multi-generational cast who range in age from teens to 70s.

Two of the younger performers taking the spotlight this time are Chris Smith and Josie Mead (pictured).

Chris plays store clerk Barnaby Tucker, and Josie plays shop girl Minnie Fay – brought together by matchmaker Dolly Levi. Chris has performed for Eastbourne Stagers and EODS for a number of years, but Hello Dolly will be his last show in Eastbourne for some time as he begins University this September.

This marks Josie’s debut for EODS and the society is always delighted to welcome new talent. This cast is a mix of seasoned performers and other who have little stage experience, and the cast and crew are looking forward to producing such a well-loved title.

Hello Dolly runs from June 13-16 with performances every evening and matinees on Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now, at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by calling 01323 412000.