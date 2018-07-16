EODS preparing for dreamy open air performance

Shakespeare loved a play within a play and especially for A Midsummer Night’s Dream he explored that passion.

In this much loved romantic comedy, the Bard provides a group of incompetent actors, the Rude Mechanicals, the opportunity to perform a drama – the ‘merry and tragical Pyramus and Thisbee.’

Far from being incompetent themselves, EODS hilarious Rude Mechanicals are a professional bunch with most having appeared for the group before. Dave Nicholles, who has many Shakespearean roles under his belt, appears as the ebullient Bottom, whilst Ash Jones, playing against character is the ‘slow at learning’ Snug. Both have recently appeared in the Royal Hippodrome’s The Full Monty, with Dave claiming it seems only right that Eastbourne audiences should see his Bottom.

Bede’s drama scholar Max Mason is the youngest member of the cast but has an impressive set of amateur and professional credits to his name including a spell at the Donmar Warehouse in London. Roger Tomlinson, not to be outdone by director wife Sandra, and musical director son James, plays the part of Starveling and is also in the small orchestra that accompanies the production. Ten years a member of EODS, Bob Lester, playing Snout, is a regular fixture at productions, whether backstage, front of house or on the stage itself. Attempting to keep them in order is Richard Fisher playing the long-suffering Quince. Richard has seamlessly stepped from playing the judge in Hello Dolly at the Devonshire Park Theatre to this production.

This year, not only will A Midsummer Night’s Dream feature live music, but EODS has been able to secure the loan of some early English instruments of the type that would have been used in Shakespeare’s day, thanks to choral scholar James Tomlinson’s links with the Bate Collection at Oxford. James who is reading music at the University undertakes the musical direction for this production as well as arranging and composing the music itself.

In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hermia is told that if she does not follow her father’s wish that she should marry Demetrius she faces life in a nunnery or death. Electing instead to elope with love Lysander, they confide in friend Helena, who is secretly in love with Demetrius. Hoping to curry favour with Demetrius, Helena reveals their plans to him. When all four head for the woods, King of the fairies Oberon aims to ensure that the course of true love runs smooth, but when his faithful servant Puck mixes up the lovers, the stage is set for confusion, upset and anger.

The Italian Gardens are set just back from the Seafront at Holywell, and can be reached via the restricted access road by Helen Gardens or from steps near by. Refreshments are available. Performances will be held at 7.30pm from July 25 until August 4 (no performance Sunday July 29). Tickets £14-£19 are available from Devonshire Park Theatre box office, online on www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 410000.