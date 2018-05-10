EODS cast ready to dazzle in Hello Dolly! this June

Members of EODS are “delighted” to be returning to the Devonshire Park Theatre this June with the classic musical Hello Dolly!

This promises to be a summer production bursting with humour, romance and high-energy dancing.

The story follows the exploits of widow Dolly Gallagher-Levi, the turn-of-the-20th century “woman who arranges things.” Dolly is always on hand to meddle and manipulate for anyone who pays for her expertise. Dolly is employed to play matchmaker by a wealthy client but decides she’s going to marry miserly hay and feed dealer Horace Vandergelder herself, and so the fun begins.

Dolly is played by Claire Robison, a long-time member of EODS who first performed with the society in 1975. Over the years Claire has played many roles, her favourites being Florence in Chess, Adelaide in Guys and Dolls and Mrs Mears in Thoroughly Modern Millie. Claire plays opposite Clem Jackson in the role of Vandergelder. Clem moved to Eastbourne 13 years ago and joined EODS for their production of Chess in 2006.

The energy and enthusiasm comes from Wayne Newton and Christopher Smith who play Vandergelder’s downtrodden clerks Cornelius and Barnaby. Casey Dearing and Josie Mead play Irene Molly, the milliner ‘who hates hats’ and her faithful assistant Minnie Fay.

The main players are supported by a cast which sing, dance, tumble, juggle and smile their way through the show. Hello Dolly! is certain to thrill with memorable songs such as Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Ribbons Down My Back, and Before The Parade Passes By.

Performances nightly from June 13-16, with matinees on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are available at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or by calling 01323 412000.