Entertaining all the family with Arthur and Steve

Arthur Lager’s Big Night In is at the Under Ground Theatre on Friday June 15 from 7.30pm.

The show is hosted by Arthur with his best mate TV ventriloquist Steve Hewlett and their special guest is Christian Lee, magician from Britain’s Got Talent, as well as Rich T. and his live band the Hobnobs.

Steve was of course a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, but he has also been a team leader and guested on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. He has recently toured with The Osmonds as well as Kenny G. He has “been lucky enough” to work with the greats in TV over the years, such as Ken Dodd, Des O Connor, and Sir Bruce Forsyth.

After 30 years in entertainment Steve feels he knows his stuff and is bringing topical humour, live comedy acts, music and dancing, all in this one night out.

Steve has also organised a surprise guest and there will be gameshows, and a charity raffle.Tickets £15 from Under Ground Theatre.