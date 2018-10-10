Enjoy a Big Night In with Arthur Lager and friends

Arthur Lager’s Big Night In is back in Eastbourne for its third outing and will be presented on Friday October 12 at Bibendum in Grange Road.

This promises to be a fun night of family entertainment, music and comedy.

Organiser, ventriloquist and Arthur Lager’s right hand man Steve Hewlett commented: “This final show of 2019 is raising funds for the Stroke Association in its raffle. At the same time helping others, you will have a night you will never forget.

Andy Eastwood who is known as The King Of Strings and is a ukelele sensation will perform - he was Sir Ken Dodd’s all-time favourite support act, according to Steve.

There will also be live music from popular local band Rich T And The Hobnobs, plus surprise guests and gameshows. Tickets cost £15, and can be purchased from Bibendum behind the bar, or reserve now at ventsational@hotmail.com or buy online www.ticketsource.co.uk/arthurlagersbignightin.

