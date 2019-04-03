Easter fun with hilarious new pantomime Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs in Eastbourne

Easter fun entertainment for families comes to Eastbourne courtesy of APL Theatre’s production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs,

The hilarious new pantomime will run at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre from April 10-13 - for times and tickets, costing from £13.50 for children and £15.50 for adults, call on 01323 802020 or go to royalhippdrome.com.

Snow White is the most beautiful girl in the land, but when her father the King remarries, she must escape the clutches of the wicked new Queen.

The cast includes Carli Norris, best known to TV audiences as Belinda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City. As well as extensive theatre, Norris’ other screen performances include Martha Kane in Hollyoaks, and Anoushka Flynn in Doctors.

Joining her will be Rachel Cantril, Madelaine Jennings, magician Nicky Trix, Jack Everson, Jordan Langford, and Antony Stuart-Hicks who also directs.

