Eastbourne Stagers shine in Little Shop Of Horrors

Little Shop Of Horrors will be presented by Eastbourne Stagers at the Devonshire Park Theatre from May 23 - 26.

Directed by Fiona Dean, this is a fun musical which follows nerdy flower shop employee Seymour Krelborn (Mcauley Parker) who has a crush on his co-worker, Audrey (Maia Buckthorpe) When he finds a mysterious plant he names it Audrey II in her honour.

Fiona said: “I am extremely excited for the upcoming production. We have had so many laughs along the way. Chloe Hurst has, as always, been my rock and produced amazing dance routines throughout with Rob Cussons arranging the most beautiful harmonies throughout. Ellie Morris and Sam Stonard have worked their magic creating the costumes which look fabulous. The show is a rollercoaster of emotion, fast paced and extremely funny.” Performances 7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, tickets from £12 from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.